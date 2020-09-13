Port Fourchon moves to Phase 4, Mandatory Evacuation ahead of TS Sally

Lafourche Parish officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for 6:00 p.m. today, Sunday, September 13, for the area below the lock in Golden Meadow. In conjunction with that evacuation order, GLPC is moving to GLPC Storm Phase 4: Mandatory Evacuation for Port Fourchon.

This means that all remaining personnel should evacuate the port in accordance with the Lafourche Parish President’s order.

Tropical Storm Sally continues to move west-northwest and is now forecast to make landfall somewhere between southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi coast on Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane. Uncertainty remains in forecast track and intensity. Coastal flooding, heavy rain, and strong/damaging wind are all possible.

Please secure hazards and clear non-essential equipment from facility grounds, prepare office areas to minimize water intrusion damage, secure buildings with storm shutters or plywood over windows and doors, secure fuel tanks and storage areas, shut off utilities (water, electricity, etc.) if possible, and remove all small craft that can be hauled or trailered from port facilities and waterways, well away from the effects of possible storm surge and high winds. Remember, all vessels remaining in port must be manned. No new mooring dolphin rentals will be accepted; any unleased dolphins will be considered first come, first served until the storm is over.

Port Fourchon Harbor Police will be monitoring the condition of the roadway, and the Port Commission will send out updates as they become available.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches are forecast through Tuesday, with locally higher amounts over 20 inches possible. Slow movement of this system could create significant rainfall and associated flooding threats.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 9/13/2020 @ 10:45 AM):

Hurricane Warning in effect for Lafourche Parish.

in effect for Lafourche Parish. Storm Surge Warning in effect for coastal LA, including the Port Fourchon area.

in effect for coastal LA, including the Port Fourchon area. Flash Flood Watch in effect for Lafourche Parish.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.