Port Fourchon moves to Recovery Phase after Hurricane Laura

Port Fourchon is moving to the Recovery Phase. This means that the storm has passed, and port personnel are entering the area, assessing the damages to highways and facilities, and clearing debris.

Port Fourchon has fared well, experiencing minor winds and rain with no flooding, but the low-lying portion of unelevated LA 1 roadway between the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and Leeville was inundated with storm waters.

Water levels are receding, and the roadway will be reopened once debris has been cleared, likely sometime later this evening.

After roadways are cleared for passage, the Port Commission will notify port businesses when limited or full access is given to tenants to return and assess any damage to facilities. Please stay out of the area until you are given the all clear.

Mariners, CLICK HERE to view the US Coast Guard’s Port Condition Marine Safety Information Bulletin for Port Fourchon, in which the Captain of the Port for MSU Houma/Morgan City declares the port open with restrictions.

All GLPC offices will resume normal operations effective 6:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Heavy rain still possible with lingering rain bands. Impacts will continue to ease through the night.

Heavy rain still possible with lingering rain bands. Impacts will continue to ease through the night. TIDES/STORM SURGE: Minor coastal flooding possible around high tide tomorrow.

Minor coastal flooding possible around high tide tomorrow. WINDS: Gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible through early evening.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 8/27/2020 @ 4:00 PM):

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY in effect through 9:00 a.m. tomorrow

in effect through 9:00 a.m. tomorrow WIND ADVISORY in effect through 7:00 p.m.

in effect through 7:00 p.m. FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect through 7:00 p.m.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.