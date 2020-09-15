Port Fourchon moves to Recovery Phase

Port Fourchon is in the Recovery Phase. This means that the storm has passed, and port personnel are entering the area, assessing highways and facilities, and clearing debris.

Effective at 12:00 p.m. noon today, September 15, 2020, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson has lifted mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow.

Access to Port Fourchon is open to tenants and/or employees to return to facilities.

Roads are currently open to vehicular traffic and conditions are improving on LA1 below the Golden Meadow Lock as tides recede, but please drive with caution through low-lying areas that may still have some water encroaching on the roadway or tide-related debris. We will monitor throughout the day and inform you if any issues arise tonight, although none are anticipated.

As always, we will continue to keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.

Thank you for staying informed with us through this weather event.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 9/15/2020 @ 10:00 AM):

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Port Fourchon.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

With the end of this storm, the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina has been deactivated and is being closed. All vessels in the marina must be cleared per ordinance guidelines.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.