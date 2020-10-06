Port Fourchon moves to Storm Phase 2, Voluntary Evacuation

Port Fourchon is moving to Storm Phase 2, which is Voluntary Evacuation. This means that tropical force winds are expected to be in Port Fourchon within 72 hours. The Port Commission is keeping an eye on the development of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to approach the northern Gulf of Mexico region as a strong storm later this week. Due to the uncertainty of Delta’s track and magnitude, we ask that port tenants and users be alert for updates and prepared for things to change or progress quickly.

Please begin securing or moving equipment out of port and determine the intentions and/or special needs of all vessels and personnel at your facilities in the port.

Please review your facility’s hurricane plan, be thoughtful of stockpiling any loose material or excess items that could fly away or be damaged if Port Fourchon is affected by a storm, and make sure the Port Commission has your facility’s updated contact information so that you can receive timely storm-related information.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

There is still considerable uncertainty in the forecast, with little confidence in wind, tidal impacts, or where the heaviest rain might fall. Impacts may vary widely depending upon Delta’s eventual track and intensity.

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall possible Wednesday night through Saturday. Rainfall totals of 4-6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Heavy rainfall possible Wednesday night through Saturday. Rainfall totals of 4-6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. TIDES/STORM SURGE: Elevated tides could affect portions of the area as early as Thursday.

Elevated tides could affect portions of the area as early as Thursday. WINDS : Sustained tropical storm force winds could arrive at the coast as early as Thursday night but most likely on Friday.

: Sustained tropical storm force winds could arrive at the coast as early as Thursday night but most likely on Friday. ROADWAYS: Roads are open to vehicular traffic with no anticipated closures today, but be alert. Coastal flooding is a concern as always on Hwy 1 between Leon Theriot Flood Gates in Golden Meadow and Elevated Hwy 1 in Leeville.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC is opening the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.