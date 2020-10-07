Port Fourchon moves to Storm Phase 3, Recommended Evacuation

As Hurricane Delta moves into the Gulf of Mexico, Port Fourchon is moving Storm Phase 3, which is Recommended Evacuation. This means that tropical force winds are expected to be in Port Fourchon within 50 hours or less. We ask that port tenants and users continue to be alert for updates and prepared for things to change or progress quickly.

Delta has continued to jog westward and is now forecast to make landfall somewhere near southwest Louisiana on Friday as a major hurricane, although there is still uncertainty in forecast track and intensity. Coastal flooding, heavy rain, and strong/damaging wind are all possible.

Non-essential personnel should evacuate the port. Please secure hazards and clear non-essential equipment from facility grounds, prepare office areas to minimize water intrusion damage, secure buildings with storm shutters or plywood over windows and doors, secure fuel tanks and storage areas, and remove all small craft that can be hauled or trailered from port facilities and waterways, well away from the effects of possible storm surge and high winds. Remember, all vessels remaining in port must be manned. No new mooring dolphin rentals will be accepted once Phase III has been activated; any unleased dolphins will be considered first come, first served until the storm is over.

Please review your facility’s hurricane plan, be thoughtful of stockpiling any loose material or excess items that could fly away or be damaged if Port Fourchon is affected by a storm, and make sure the Port Commission has your facility’s updated contact information so that you can receive timely storm-related information.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

While there is still uncertainty in the track and exact magnitude of impacts from wind, storm surge, or rainfall, Hurricane Delta is anticipated to impact our area with water and wind.

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall possible Thursday through Saturday.

: Strong, gusty winds expected late Wednesday, with tropical storm force winds arriving as early as Thursday. ROADWAYS: Roads are open to vehicular traffic with no anticipated closures today, but be alert. Coastal flooding is a concern as always on Hwy 1 between Leon Theriot Flood Gates in Golden Meadow and Elevated Hwy 1 in Leeville.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.