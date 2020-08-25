Port Fourchon remains in GLPC Storm Phase 4: Mandatory Evacuation for what is now Hurricane Laura.

This means that all remaining personnel should evacuate the port in accordance with the Lafourche Parish President’s order.

Laura is expected to bring impacts to the Gulf Coast beginning late Tuesday/early Wednesday and lasting into Thursday. Laura is forecast to continue moving WNW across the central Gulf today before turning north toward the area of the Texas/Louisiana border on Wednesday. The highest threat will be storm surge across coastal Southeast Louisiana.

Lafourche Parish remains under a mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow as of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

All GLPC offices are on office closure effective 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 and will remain closed until the threat of the storm has passed, but GLPC Harbor Police and essential personnel will remain on duty during the storm to monitor conditions and take action as needed. NOTE: Emergency services may not be readily available in areas under mandatory evacuation during extreme weather events. As during any emergency, dial 911.

GLPC Committee Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, 2020 have been postponed until a later date to be determined. If Laura’s track begins to shift farther east, impacts to the local area would increase.

After the storms have passed and roadways are cleared for passage, the Port Commission will notify port businesses when limited or full access is given to tenants to return and assess any damage to facilities.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Risk of heavy rainfall that could produce localized flooding issues. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Risk of heavy rainfall that could produce localized flooding issues. Rainfall totals of 3-5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. TIDES/STORM SURGE: Storm surge of 4-6 feet possible. Moderate to major coastal flooding. Dangerous marine conditions expected throughout the week.

Moderate to major coastal flooding. Dangerous marine conditions expected throughout the week. WINDS : Strong/gusty winds with pockets of damaging winds; tropical storm force winds possible.

: Strong/gusty winds with pockets of damaging winds; tropical storm force winds possible. ROADWAYS: No closures in effect at this time, but a checkpoint manned by law enforcement has been put in place to monitor traffic and road conditions below the lock. Expect LA 1 to be closed to all vehicles south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow once water levels overtop the roadway and impact safety.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 8/25/2020 @ 4:00 AM):

HURRICANE WATCH in effect

in effect STORM SURGE WATCH in effect

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.