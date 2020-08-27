Port Fourchon remains in Storm Phase 5; provides updates on situation at Port

Port Fourchon remains in Storm Phase 5, which is Storm in Port.

Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane at 1:00 a.m. this morning near Cameron, LA. Laura will continue to result in generally minor to moderate impacts to the area through this morning. The highest threat to our area remains storm surge across coastal Louisiana.

While Port Fourchon itself has fared well, only experiencing fairly minor winds and rain with no flooding so far, the portion of unelevated roadway between the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and Leeville has been inundated with storm waters overtopping the low-lying roadway. LA 1 south of the Golden Meadow Lock remains closed to vehicular traffic until further notice due to the ongoing flooding immediately south of the lock.

The roadway will be reopened once waters have receded and debris has been cleared. That may not occur until tomorrow as we deal with the remainder of Laura’s weather bands.

Lafourche Parish remains under a mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow as of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

All GLPC offices are on office closure through today, Thursday, August 27, 2020, and will resume normal operations effective 6:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020.

After the storm has passed and roadways are cleared for passage, the Port Commission will notify port businesses when limited or full access is given to tenants to return and assess any damage to facilities.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches. Intermittent rain bands through Thursday, with some flooding possible if any bands result in prolonged heavy rainfall over one area.

: Gusty winds and a few short-lived/fast-moving tornadoes still possible. ROADWAYS: LA 1 remains closed to all vehicles south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow. A checkpoint manned by law enforcement has been put in place to monitor traffic and road conditions below the lock.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 8/27/2020 @ 4:00 AM):

STORM SURGE WARNING in effect

in effect FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect through 7:00 p.m.

in effect through 7:00 p.m. TORNADO WATCH in effect

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

GLPC has opened the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.