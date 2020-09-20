Port Fourchon remains in Storm Watch phase

GLPC remains in Storm Watch phase, monitoring the weather associated with Tropical Storm Beta as it approaches.

Roadway conditions on LA 1 between Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and Leeville remain poor, with storm waters encroaching and, in some cases, overtopping some areas of low-lying roadway.

According to the Louisiana State Police, LA 1 south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow will be closed to all traffic at 7:00 p.m. for safety concerns due to high water. LA 1 will remain closed overnight and will not reopen until passage is safe and conditions are favorable for reentry, hopefully at daylight in the morning.

Roads are currently open to vehicular traffic for trucks and SUVs, but please drive with caution through low-lying areas.

There are no evacuation orders at this time.

GLPC Harbor Police, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are on scene and will continue to monitor water levels and roadway conditions and will send out updates as they become available.

Please review your facility’s hurricane plan, be thoughtful of stockpiling any loose material or excess items that could fly away or be damaged if Port Fourchon is affected by a storm, and make sure the Port Commission has your facility’s updated contact information so that you can receive timely storm-related information.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Potential for prolonged rainfall of 3-5 inches through Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible. Slow movement of this system could create significant rainfall and associated flooding threats.

Potential for prolonged rainfall of 3-5 inches through Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible. Slow movement of this system could create significant rainfall and associated flooding threats.

Strong winds possible.

: Strong winds possible. ROADWAYS: Roads are currently partially open to vehicular traffic, but coastal flooding will cause road closure overnight on Hwy 1 between Leon Theriot Flood Gates in Golden Meadow and Elevated Hwy 1 in Leeville.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 9/20/2020 @ 4:00 PM):

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Lafourche Parish through Wednesday evening.

in effect for Lafourche Parish through Wednesday evening. Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Lafourche Parish.

in effect for Lafourche Parish. Wind Advisory in effect for Lafourche Parish.

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.