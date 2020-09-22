Port Fourchon tenants and personnel can convoy on LA 1

GLPC remains in Storm Watch phase, monitoring the weather associated with Tropical Storm Beta.

Water levels remain high along the unelevated roadway between the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow and Leeville, but they have leveled off enough to allow for limited convoy travel.

Port tenants and dock facility personnel will be allowed to convoy with Harbor Police escorts to and from Port Fourchon to get people and/or supplies into or out of port beginning at 10:00 a.m. for as long as water levels remain low enough for safe travel. Only trucks and SUVs are allowed; no small passenger cars or low-profile vehicles. Be aware that coastal flooding continues in low-lying areas.

Port Fourchon Harbor Police will be monitoring traffic at a checkpoint to ensure that access is limited to port facility personnel only.

Port tenants and dock facility personnel, please be prepared for a limited window of time to get in and out and be alert for updates regarding water levels and impending road closures. This flooding is expected to stretch over the next couple of days, and we anticipate prolonged road closure below the Golden Meadow Lock.

GLPC is in communications with Louisiana State Police, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III to ensure that LA 1 south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow will reopen when passage is safe and roadways are clear.

GLPC Harbor Police, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police are on scene and will continue to monitor water levels and roadway conditions and will send out updates as they become available.

POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:

RAINFALL: Rainfall 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Slight risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

Rainfall 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Slight risk of excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. TIDES: Elevated tides are affecting low-lying portions of the area, with 3-4 feet inundation possible. Coastal flooding to persist, with minor to moderate impacts likely through high tide Thursday.

Elevated tides are affecting low-lying portions of the area, with 3-4 feet inundation possible. Coastal flooding to persist, with minor to moderate impacts likely through high tide Thursday. WINDS : Strong winds possible.

: Strong winds possible. ROADWAYS: Roads are currently open to vehicular traffic via convoy below the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow for a limited period.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES (Updated 9/22/2020 @ 7:00 AM):

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Lafourche Parish through Wednesday evening.

in effect for Lafourche Parish through Wednesday evening. Coastal Flood Warning in effect for Lafourche Parish through noon today, followed by a

in effect for Lafourche Parish through noon today, followed by a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from noon Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

in effect from noon Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Thursday. Small Craft Advisory in effect for Lafourche Parish through Wednesday evening.

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

If you have signed up to any of our public information or emergency notification lists, e-mails, and/or social media, messages will be sent out regularly during a weather event with up-to-date information. If you would like to sign up for any notifications from the Port Commission, visit our NOTIFY ME page.

Visit the Port Commission’s WEATHER & STORM INFO webpage for links to current storm information, helpful storm prep information and resources, and contact updating forms.

We will continue to evaluate the threat this weather poses and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.