Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Portions of Hwy 1 Under Water in Leeville Area

by
News

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission has posted notices to social media warning of water across the roadway along portions of Hwy 1, from the Golden Meadow Floodgates to Leeville. The latest update was at 6 p.m.



 

Port Fourchon Harbor Police are monitoring the roadways, which are currently still passable, with reduced speed and extreme caution.

 

Terrebonne and Lafourche are under a coastal flood advisory until 7 a.m. due to the strong southerly wind associated with the passing severe weather.

by
News

by
News

by
News