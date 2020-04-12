Portions of Hwy 1 Under Water in Leeville Area

The Greater Lafourche Port Commission has posted notices to social media warning of water across the roadway along portions of Hwy 1, from the Golden Meadow Floodgates to Leeville. The latest update was at 6 p.m.

Port Fourchon Harbor Police are monitoring the roadways, which are currently still passable, with reduced speed and extreme caution.

Terrebonne and Lafourche are under a coastal flood advisory until 7 a.m. due to the strong southerly wind associated with the passing severe weather.