Positive test rate drops below 10 percent; cases rise by 1,691 statewide

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 96,583. That’s 1,691 more cases than yesterday.

This puts our state at an 8.44 percent positive rate.

The state is reporting 36 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,498 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/14/20 is 53,288. That’s 6,954 new presumed recovered. The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 7/7/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,095 cases, 50 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 92.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,136 cases, 12 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 69 deaths, 1 more than Friday.

Statewide, there are 1,527 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 186 are on ventilators. That’s 19 more patients than yesterday and 6 fewer patients on vents.

The state dashboard is now combining state and commercial tests to provide only one total. The total of tests reported today is 1,122,962, which is 20,038 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 21,393 tests, 170 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 21,694 tests, 193 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.