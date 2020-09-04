Positive West Nile Mosquito Samples found in Bayou Cane

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s mosquito control contractor has reported that mosquito samples in the Bayou Cane area have recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Due to the positive mosquito samples, Parish President Gordon Dove has authorized additional mosquito spraying in the Bayou Cane area that had positive samples. The truck mounted sprayers will operate during the evening hours beginning this evening, Friday, September 4th and continuing on Saturday, September 5th and Sunday, September 6th, weather permitting.

The Parish’s mosquito control contractor, Mosquito Control Services, L.L.C., will be sending personnel into the affected area to search for vector mosquito breeding sites and spray those sites with bacterial and/or other larvicide to control the mosquito population. If it is necessary for the mosquito contractor to enter your yard, you will be asked to sign a permission slip to allow an inspection of your yard for mosquito breeding and to apply bacterial and/or larvicide in your yard.

Residents in the affected area will receive information regarding the West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis, how to protect yourself from mosquitos and what you can do around your home to help alleviate areas that mosquitos may breed.

Residents may call Mosquito Control Services, L.L.C. at (985) 580-1629 with any questions or concerns regarding mosquito control or spraying issues.

Information on how you can help protect you and your family from mosquito bites and mosquito populations may also be found on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov/westnile/vectorcontrol/index.html