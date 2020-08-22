Positive West Nile Virus Samples in Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish Consolidates Government’s mosquito control contractor has reported that mosquito samples around the following areas have recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus: East Park Avenue, Lisa Park, Legion Avenue, Downtown Houma and the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

Due to the positive samples, Parish President Gordon Dove has authorized additional mosquito spraying in the areas of the positive samples. The truck mounted sprayers will operate during the evening hours beginning this evening August 21 and continuing on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23, weather permitting.

The Parish’s mosquito control contractor, Mosquito Control Services, LLC, will be sending personnel into the affected areas to search for vector mosquito breeding sites and spray those sites with bacterial and/or other larvicide to control the mosquito population. If it is necessary for the mosquito contractor to enter your yard, you will be asked to sign a permission slip to allow an inspection of your yard for mosquito breeding and to apply bacterial and/or larvicide in your yard.