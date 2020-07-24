Potential for nuisance flooding in low-lying areas of LA 1 expected through Saturday

Due to the fringe effects of Tropical Storm Hanna that is moving towards the Texas coastline, water levels south of the Leon Theriot Floodgates on LA 1 between Golden Meadow and Leeville are elevated at this time.

Water is currently on the shoulder portion of the roadway in the usual sections that this occurs with the potential that some more water may begin moving on to the lanes of traffic this afternoon when high tide takes place.

Drivers should be alert, but not alarmed, as there is NO sign of serious flooding and NO plan to close any section of LA 1 at this time.

Port Fourchon Harbor Police are closely monitoring road conditions in and around Port Fourchon and will issue updates as needed.