Potential Severe Weather this Weekend, GOHSEP warns

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is warning Louisiana of another possible round of severe weather for this weekend.

The potential impact of the severe storms on Sunday is wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, hail greater than 1 inch in diameter and a few isolated tornadoes, according to GOHSEP. The Houma-Thibodaux area is at a slight risk for these storms, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) graphic, while areas more north such as Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Alexandria, Covington and parts of New Orleans are at an enhanced risk.

See the forecast for rain totals early Saturday morning through early Monday morning below: