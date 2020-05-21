President Chaisson Activates Debris Removal Contract

From the Lafourche Parish Government:

Today, May, 21st, 2020, President Chaisson activated a debris removal contract with DRC Emergency Services to bring in additional resources for the collection of bulky waste debris throughout Lafourche Parish.

Due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in combination with recent severe weather events, the volume of residential solid waste has increased substantially. River Birch Renewable Energy, our solid waste service provider, and DRC Emergency Services will partner to collect and remove debris as quickly as possible.

Please continue to place as much solid waste and debris into the parish issued cans as possible. Note that these additional services are provided for residential customers only, no contractor debris. #LafourcheStrong