President Dove: ‘All current TPCG services are 100% Operational’

In a letter addressed to Terrebonne Parish Residents, Parish President Gordon Dove said all current Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) services are 100 percent operational and the parish will “continue to provide ALL services from all Government Buildings including Government Towers.”

Beginning Today, March 23 the Government Tower is closed to the public.

The Government Tower’s drive thru lanes, located on Gabasse Street, will be open to the public to use to drop documents, applications and utility payments Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Dove said.

Beginning on March 26, Government Tower, including the drive thru lanes, will be closed on Fridays only until further notice to Parish employees and the public, Dove said. He said that will allow Government Tower, and all other Government buildings, including the Courthouse to be disinfected on a weekly basis.

“The public is requested to utilize the utility drop box located in the drive thru area of the Gabasse Street parking lot on Friday’s to drop off utility payments, documents and applications,” Dove wrote.

The Terrebonne Parish switchboard will operate with normal business hours, Monday – Thursday.

Dove also noted that the Government Tower was disinfected yesterday.

Read the full letter below:

Terrebonne Parish Operations Update