President Trump to grant Louisiana Emergency Declaration

From the Office of Sen. John Kennedy:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) spoke early Sunday morning with President Donald Trump to ask that he grant the state of Louisiana’s request for an emergency declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal. During the conversation, President Trump agreed to grant the state’s request for an emergency declaration.

“Louisiana has weathered every storm that’s come our way, and our people will do the same with Tropical Storm Cristobal. Sen. Cassidy and I are grateful that President Trump is declaring a state of emergency to make resources available for our state,” said Kennedy.

“Thanks to President Trump for this disaster declaration. The Louisiana delegation will work so that those affected have what they need to recover. Heed storm warnings, watch for flooding, be safe,” said Cassidy.

Gov. John Bel Edwards Thursday officially declared a state of emergency for Louisiana in anticipation of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon.

A list of storm supplies and important evacuation information can be found here.