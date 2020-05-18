Presumed recovered number rises to 26,249

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 34,709. That’s 277 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,440 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 123. (This is a new total, showing 57 more than last week. Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/16 is 26,249. That’s 3,641 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 744 cases, 2 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 64.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 590 cases, 5 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 43 deaths, same since Friday.

Statewide, there are 1,031 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 118 are on ventilators. That’s 12 more patients than yesterday, and 7 more patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 12,204 tests* have been completed by their lab and 257,544 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 269,748, which is 4,578 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 532 state tests, 11 more than yesterday; and 5,202 commercial tests, 185 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 290 state tests, 8 more than yesterday; and 4,912 commercial tests, 122 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.