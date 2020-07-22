Presumed recovered total jumps to 61,456; More than 2,700 new cases reported today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 99,354. That’s 2,771 more cases than yesterday.

Information regarding deaths is delayed due to technical issues. Yesterday the state reported 3,498 total deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/19/20 is 61,456. That’s 8,168 new presumed recovered since last week. The state is reporting 118 probable deaths as of 7/19/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,140 cases, 81 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 92. Parish officials have shared there are 796 active cases in Lafourche: 338 in north Lafourche; 190 in central Lafourche; and 205 in south Lafourche.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,173 cases, 37 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 69 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1581 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 188 are on ventilators. That’s 54 more patients than yesterday and 2 more patients on vents.

The state dashboard is now combining state and commercial tests to provide only one total. The total of tests reported today is 1,152,901, which is 29,939 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 21,986 tests, 593 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 22,279 tests, 585 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.