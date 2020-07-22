Qualifying begins today for Nov. 3 election

Qualifying for the November 3, 2020 election will be held July 22-24, 2020.

Interested candidates may sign-up at the Lafourche or Terrebonne Clerk of Court’s offices anytime over the three-day period between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

In Terrebonne parish, open seats include: district judges, district attorney, City Court judge, city marshal, justice of the peace and constable.

In Lafourche, open seats include: district judges; district attorney; justices of the peace; constables; mayor, police chief and council posts in Lockport and Golden Meadow; city court judge and city marshal in Thibodaux; and Lafourche School Board District 15.

Any candidates seeking the offices of President, Vice President, U.S. Senator, or U.S. Representative should qualify with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

For more information, visit www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/BecomeACandidate or call your local Clerk of Court’s office.