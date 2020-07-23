Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Qualifying continues in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes

Qualifying continued today for the November 3rd election. The last day to qualify for an office will be tomorrow.



 

The following candidates qualified today:

 

Terrebonne

Justice of the Peace, Ward 9: Drew Breaux

Justice of the Peace, Ward 10: Junior J. Theriot



Constable, Ward 4: John Christen

 

Lafourche

Constable, 4th Justice of the Peace Court: Darlene Lirette Cheramie

Chief of Police, Lockport: David Harrelson Jr.



Council Member Div. A, Lockport: Gary Acosta, Stephen Baudoin

Councilmen, Golden Meadow: Mike Billiot, Laci Bouziga-Latiolais, Lindberg “Bap” Lorraine, Willis Toups

 

