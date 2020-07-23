Qualifying continues in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes
Qualifying continued today for the November 3rd election. The last day to qualify for an office will be tomorrow.
The following candidates qualified today:
Terrebonne
Justice of the Peace, Ward 9: Drew Breaux
Justice of the Peace, Ward 10: Junior J. Theriot
Constable, Ward 4: John Christen
Lafourche
Constable, 4th Justice of the Peace Court: Darlene Lirette Cheramie
Chief of Police, Lockport: David Harrelson Jr.
Council Member Div. A, Lockport: Gary Acosta, Stephen Baudoin
Councilmen, Golden Meadow: Mike Billiot, Laci Bouziga-Latiolais, Lindberg “Bap” Lorraine, Willis Toups