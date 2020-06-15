Raceland Man Killed in Lafourche Parish Rollover Crash

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on June 14, 2020, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 182 just east of US 90. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Anthony Singleton.

The preliminary investigation revealed Singleton was traveling westbound on LA 182 in a 2002 GMC Envoy. For reasons still under investigation, Singleton lost control of his vehicle and he ran off of the roadway to the right. His vehicle then struck a utility pole and rolled over into a bayou upside down. A passing motorist stopped and removed Singleton from his vehicle, but he suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene. Seat belt use and impairment is unknown at this time, and a standard toxicology report is pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to make good, safe decisions behind the wheel. Never drive while impaired or distracted, always ensure every occupant is buckled up, and obey all traffic laws.

Troop C has investigated 14 fatal crashes involving 15 deaths in 2020.