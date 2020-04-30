Regional Coronavirus Self-Testing Site Open Today

The regional coronavirus self-testing drive thru site is open today with minimal wait times. The site was closed yesterday due to weather.

The testing site is located at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range located at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland near the intersection of Hwy 182 and U.S. Highway 90.





The site is open to all persons 18 years and older with a valid Louisiana Driver’s License or Louisiana ID. Individuals will be required to perform a nasal swab on themselves. You must remain in your vehicle – no appointment, physician referral or insurance is required.

No additional test for symptoms is required and if you have symptoms or had symptoms the last few days but no longer have symptoms, you are still eligible for testing. No pets allowed at the testing site.