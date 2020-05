The regional coronavirus self-testing drive through site will be closed this weekend, May 9-10.

The site will reopen on Monday, May 11, at 8 a.m.

The site is located at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Shooting Range, 3451 Hwy. 182, in Raceland. It is near the intersection of Hwy. 182 and U.S. Hwy. 90.