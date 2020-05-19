Regional Military Museum opening on June 1

The Regional Military Museum in Houma will resume normal operating hours on June 1, 2020.

The Museum will be open Monday through Friday, from 10am – 4pm and Saturday, 10am – 2pm.

In compliance with the Governor’s requirements, museum staff is currently taking the proper precautions to ensure the safety of both visitors and volunteers. Staff will be required to wear masks when interacting with the public, social distancing will be encouraged, and sanitary stations will be set up throughout areas of the museum for the convenience of guests.

(photo by Misty Leigh McElroy)