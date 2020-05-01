Religious Worship May Resume in Outdoor Locations with Fire Marshal Guidance

In accordance with Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 Proclamation, released today, any outdoor religious and places of worship venue must adhere to strict mitigation standards in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Similar to how restaurants are to operate their outdoor dining, the general operating matrix will require spacing of groups, limiting concentration of people, strict use of PPE, and frequent sanitizing.

The Louisiana Department of Health is encouraging that persons be asked not to attend if they are 65 years or older or have the identified co-morbid, chronic health conditions.

Tents must be open on all sides (no barriers) and not be enclosed. The following conditions are also required:

The capacity is subject to social distancing requirements and spacing of seated attendees with strict supervision provided by crowd managers;

Limit group seating to persons who are members of the same household;

Modify human contact as part of any religious ceremony

State approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of tent area; and

Minimum 7-foot, 6-inch head room (ceiling height)

Crowd Managers shall be provided to call for emergency evacuation, enforce social distancing requirements, assign seating to attendees and further manage any movement of people throughout the service.

This function can be performed by church ushers, staff or leadership;

One Crowd Manager shall be provided for every 50 persons in attendance;

In the event of a fire or other emergency they must call for evacuation and then call 911;

Maintain 6-foot distance between persons or congregated people of a household from others when entering, moving about, seating and exiting; and

Seating of persons or congregated people of a household shall be assigned in a manner that allows spacing of at least 6-feet from all other individuals seated (This applies to seating available or either side, forward and behind).

When it comes to personal protective equipment (PPE) the following is required: