Resolution requiring Businesses to make Face Masks Mandatory for Customers to be considered by Terrebonne Parish Public Services Committee

At the Terrebonne Parish Public Services Committee meeting on Monday, July 13, a resolution “requiring businesses to make it mandatory that customers/clients wear face coverings/masks in their establishments due to increased cases of the COVID-19 Virus and to preserve the health, safety, and welfare of the public and residents of Terrebonne Parish,” will be considered for adoption.

The meeting will be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center and starts at 5:35 p.m.

“If you wish to address the Council, please complete the “Public Wishing to Address the Council” form located on the table near the entrance into the building and give it to either the Chairman or the Council Clerk prior to the beginning of the meeting,” reads the agenda. “Individuals addressing the council should be respectful of others in their choice of words and actions. Thank you.”

Read the full resolution below:

A RESOLUTION REQUIRING BUSINESSES TO MAKE IT MANDATORY THAT

CUSTOMERS/CLIENTS WEAR FACE COVERINGS/MASKS IN THEIR ESTABLISHMENT

DUE TO INCREASED CASES OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND TO PRESERVE THE

HEALTH, SAFETY, AND WELFARE OF THE PUBLIC AND RESIDENTS OF

TERREBONNE PARISH.

WHEREAS, COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019; on March 13,

2020, the President of the United States declared a national emergency concerning the

coronavirus, a novel (new) coronavirus known as SARS-Co V-2 which has spread globally; and

WHEREAS, on March 11, 2020, Governor John Bel Edwards issued the Governor’s

Declaration of Public Health in response to COVID-19 after consulting with public health

authorities who determined that a public health emergency occurred, which empowered him to

declare a state of emergency by executive order or proclamation in accordance with La. R.S.

29:766(A); and

WHEREAS, since then, the disease has spread to over 216 countries including the

United States with approximately ___ confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Terrebonne Parish,

Louisiana; and

WHEREAS, although most individuals who contract COVID-19 do not become

seriously ill, people with mild symptoms, and even asymptomatic persons with COVID-19, place

other vulnerable members of the public at significant risk; and

WHEREAS, evidence indicates wearing face coverings reduces the transmissibility per

contact by reducing the transmission of infected droplets; and

WHEREAS, wearing face coverings in the public is most effective at stopping the spread

of the virus when compliance is high and orders requiring face covering are in place statewide

and locally; and

WHEREAS, face covering should be worn by individuals in public spaces while

conducting business in addition to maintaining six foot social distancing.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED THAT, the Terrebonne Parish Council

(Public Services Committee), on behalf of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government,

require businesses to make it mandatory that face coverings be worn by customers/clients in their

establishments due to increased outbreaks of the Covid-19 virus to preserve the health, safety, and

welfare of the public and residents of Terrebonne Parish

