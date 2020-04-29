Restaurants are ready to open patio seating; what will that look like while socially distancing?

The State Fire Marshal’s Office sent out a memorandum to all restaurant owners yesterday, outlining criteria for outdoor seating.

As the Governor announced on Monday, starting on Friday, May 1, restaurants may continue to do take out orders and may also offer outdoor seating, with no table service. Restaurants will still be required to adhere to “strict mitigation standards” when opening their patio for seating. Modifications to seating are required as well.

Existing approved outdoor seating areas, to include balcony and rooftop, must maintain operating features per approved occupancy (NFPA 101 Life Safety Code). The following modifications are required:

• Reduce outdoor capacity to 25% of that allowed by the State Fire Marshal;

• Space tables a minimum of 10 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);

• Limit table groups to 10 individuals; and

• Eliminate gatherings in the building when entering or exiting outdoor seating area.

Restaurants may also set up temporary seating under tents in their parking lots, if desired, according to local/parish ordinances. Tents must not be enclosed.

The following conditions are required:

• Two remotely located exits if barriers (fences, barricades, etc.) exist;

• Capacity based on 110 square feet per person of the gross area (25% space to be occupied);

• Space tables a minimum of 10 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);





• Limit table groups to 10 individuals;

• State approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of tent area; and

• Minimum 7-foot 6-inch head room (ceiling height).

Restaurants are also responsible for cleaning their outdoor dining areas as they become dirty with soap and water or another detergent followed by disinfectant. Employees are required to wear face covers, especially in situations when not socially distancing. Guests are not required to wear masks, but are strongly encouraged to when possible when in public.

Patrons will be allowed to use the restrooms inside restaurants as well.