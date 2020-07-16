Returning to School: Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux releases Part 2 of their video series
The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has released a second video update about returning to school.
Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Suzanne Troxclair, speaks about the guidance and new information that has been provided to them and answers questions from last week’s video.
Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Suzanne Troxclair, gives us the latest update on returning to school this Fall.
