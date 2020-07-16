Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Returning to School: Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux releases Part 2 of their video series

The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has released a second video update about returning to school.

 

Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Suzanne Troxclair, speaks about the guidance and new information that has been provided to them and answers questions from last week’s video.

 

Returning to School | July 15 Update

Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Suzanne Troxclair, gives us the latest update on returning to school this Fall.

Posted by Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

