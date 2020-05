From the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m.:

LPSO is assisting Louisiana State Police at the scene of a fatal crash on LA Hwy 308 just south of E. 43rd Street in Cut Off.

Deputies are diverting traffic to LA 1 at the McDonald’s Bridge (Le Pont D’Or) and the Cut Off Pontoon Bridge.

At this time, it is unknown how long the road will remain closed.