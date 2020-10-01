Rollover Crash Kills Thibodaux Man in Assumption Parish

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on LA 70 just east of LA Spur 70. The crash took the life of 82-year-old Gaston Breaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Breaux was traveling west on LA 70 in a 2016 Hyundai Genesis. Breaux crossed the centerline and began to pass three westbound vehicles while a 2007 Nissan Altima was approaching eastbound. Breaux struck the Nissan in the eastbound lane and he ran off of the roadway to the left. His vehicle impacted a ditch and overturned several times causing life threatening injuries.

Breaux was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver and a passenger in the Nissan sustained minor injuries and were also transported to a local hospital.

All occupants were properly restrained in this crash. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor and standard toxicology reports are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths this year.