Rotary Club of Houma Names Scholarship Recipient

The Rotary Club of Houma named Raine Lirette, a 2020 H. L. Bourgeois High School graduate, as the recipient of the Carol Cowart-Esteroth Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded to a member of the Rotary Interact Club, a school club that promotes service and leadership under the mentorship of a local Rotary club, each year. Named after a teacher at HL Bourgeois who served as the first Interact Club’s sponsor, the scholarship is traditionally $500 to be used towards college registration. This year, the scholarship was matched by the Houma Rotary Club Foundation to increase the amount to $1000.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must earn service hours, gather teacher recommendations, and submit an essay on what the Rotary motto “Service Above Self” means to them.

Raine Lirette was chosen as this year’s recipient due to her above grade point average, leadership skills, and more. She recently organized a fundraiser called Ari’s Bears for a young girl with cancer to help her raise money for her cause which provides stuffed animals to children in hospitals. Coming from a large family, Raine expressed her desire to relieve financial stress on her family while she attends college.

Members of the Houma Rotary Club were so impressed with Raine’s dedication and “service above self,” that they personally donated additional funds towards Raine’s college fund. Through these efforts, an additional $2,000 was raised and presented to Raine and her mother.