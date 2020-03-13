Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School to close until April 13

Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School campus will be closed for all students from Monday, March 16 until Monday, April 13, as Louisiana seeks to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The school released the following statement:

We have been drafting a plan over the last several days in preparation of this scenario. Spring Break has been rescheduled for the week of April 6-10.

Although our campus will be closed to students, we are taking the opportunity to change the format of instruction. In response, Saint Matthew’s Episcopal School will begin implementing distance learning plans for Pre-K3 through 7th grade. Our faculty will meet on Monday to create detailed plans for implementation.

Families will receive communication from your child’s teacher and/or the school with specific details pertaining to the expectations of the students. We will use email and the Parent Alert texting system to notify you of any important information. Please continue to check your emails from the school on a daily basis. Our goal is to keep the lines of communication open at all times.