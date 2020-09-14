Sally still expected to strengthen into a category 1, possibly 2 storm

Sally is forecast to strengthen and slow down. It is expected to be a slow moving system resulting in significant flash flooding for the central Gulf Coast Monday into Wednesday. Sally is expected to produce rainfall of 8 to 16 inches with isolated amounts of 24 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to southeast Louisiana from Monday through the middle of the week. This rainfall will likely result in new widespread minor to isolated major flooding on area rivers.

At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sally was located near latitude 27.9 North, longitude 86.2 West. Sally is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this

motion is expected to continue through tonight. A slower west-northwestward motion is expected Monday and Monday night, followed by a further decrease in forward speed and a turn to the northwest

Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Monday, and approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area Monday night. Sally is expected to move slowly northward near the southeastern Louisiana or Mississippi coasts through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and Sally is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday, with some additional

strengthening possible before the center crosses the northern Gulf Coast. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km)primarily to the east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.41 inches).