Scalise comments on Congress replenishing PPP funding

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released “The Scalise Capitol Report” on Congress replenishing PPP funding:

Today, the House passed the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, sending it to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a lifeline to millions of workers and small businesses, and has already helped save more than 30 million Americans from being added to the unemployment rolls.

While this relief package is critical, it should have passed weeks ago, yet was held up by some who tried to use it as ‘leverage’ to add unrelated items. The livelihood of millions of Americans and small businesses who are struggling during this pandemic should never be used as leverage by shameless politicians who only think of a crisis as a way to hold others hostage in an effort to pass their own agenda.

When small businesses needed help the most, it is encouraging to see that a strong bipartisan coalition in Congress came together, working with President Trump, to deliver much-needed results to families across America who are most in need. Click here to watch my speech on the House Floor highlighting the stories I’ve heard from hundreds of small businesses who need the additional PPP funding.

I want to thank President Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force for their consistent leadership and cooperation with Congress throughout the course of this pandemic. Securing funding for the PPP and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has been a top priority of mine, and I look forward to seeing these programs operational again. More work remains to be done to increase safety and get our economy back open. Congress must rise to the moment — the American people are counting on us and we need to deliver. This legislation includes:

• $310 billion to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program.

• $10 billion for the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) grants.

• $50 billion for the Disaster Loans Program Account.

• $75 billion for reimbursement to hospitals and healthcare providers to support the need for COVID-19 related expenses and lost revenue.

• $25 billion to expand capacity for COVID-19 tests.

Updates on Economic Impact Payments from the IRS

The IRS continues to distribute Economic Impact Payments this week.

Last week, the IRS launched the Get My Payment portal to allow individuals to check on the status of their payment and to update their direct deposit information. If you are having issues with the Get My Payment portal, the IRS compiled a FAQ document on the portal, including specific reasons why some individuals are receiving the “Payment Status Not Available” notification.

According to the IRS, they update the Get My Payment portal data once per day, overnight, so there is no need to check more often. If you are eligible for a payment and have provided your information either through a recent tax return or the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here application, please check back once a day for updates.

Good News of the Week and Community Updates

The FDA approved an at-home COVID-19 test—this is a total game changer for re-opening our country and getting our economy back up and running.

Honeywell is rapidly producing American-made N-95 masks to protect everyone fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

Popeyes announced the launch of their “NOLA Strong” meal and apparel line, where 100% of the proceeds will go to Second Harvest Food Bank in Louisiana to feed over 1,000,000 meals to families in need.

UPS is donating $15 million to non-profits in the U.S. who are providing community support during the fight against Coronavirus, including the Second Harvest Food Bank (Greater New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana locations).

The Louisiana Department of Health issued a revised order for medical and surgical procedures. The revised guidance goes into effect on April 27th and states medical and surgical procedures shall only be performed under the following conditions: in order to treat an emergency medical condition; to avoid further harms from an underlying condition or disease; and for time sensitive conditions.