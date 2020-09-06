Search for missing person in Boudreaux Canal ongoing

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol agents along with the US Coast Guard, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the Houma Police Department are searching the Boudreaux Canal for an individual believed to be in the water.

The Boudreaux Canal is closed to vessels while this operation continues. Boaters are advised to avoid the area. Earlier the bridge was closed to vehicles but is now operating normally for them.

