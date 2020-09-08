Search in Boudreaux Canal Ends with Recovery of Body

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirms that on Monday, Sept. 7, Water Patrol agents recovered the body of the person they had been searching for in the Boudreaux Canal since Sunday, Sept. 6.

“We extend our thanks to the Houma Police Department, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the U.S. Coast Guard for their assistance,” Sheriff Soignet said. “I also wish you thank the Boudreaux Canal bridge tenders for their cooperation and help during the search and recovery efforts.”

Further information will not be released pending an autopsy to be scheduled by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office.

PHOTO CREDIT: James Loiselle for TPSO