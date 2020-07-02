Seat Belt and Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for Terrebonne Parish

In an effort to encourage seat belt use and combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop C plans to conduct a seat belt and sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from approximately 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Terrebonne Parish. Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or death to themselves or others. Additionally, we will be checking vehicles for unrestrained occupants in an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt.

Motorists are encouraged to always wear a seat belt and to never drive impaired. To report impaired drivers, motorists should dial *LSP (*577) from their cellular phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.