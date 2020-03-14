Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Second Case of Presumptive Coronavirus in Local Parish. One Parish No Longer Listed

by
News

According to the Louisiana Department of Health website there is now another presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, in Terrebonne Parish.



The Louisiana Department of Health has updated their numbers to reflect two cases in Terrebonne Parish, and Lafourche Parish is no longer on the list, Saturday, March 14.

Attempts were made to call the La Dept of Health, but it is outside of their regular business hours.

