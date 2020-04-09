Second Harvest to Distribute Food in Lafourche

Second Harvest Food Bank will host a food distribution on Tuesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 333 Twin Oaks Drive in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Government announced this afternoon.

The food distribution (which will be near the multi-purpose building on church grounds) will be drive-through only with no windows rolled down. There will be no hand-to-hand or face-to-face contact, the Parish noted.

Recipients are asked to open their trunk when instructed by signs. If in a pickup truck, food will be placed in the back.

If there is no trunk, residents are asked to indicate to the distributors by pointing to the area they want the food placed.

Photo courtesy of Second Harvest’s Facebook page.