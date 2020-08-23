See 7 p.m. update for Topical Storm Laura

…LAURA NEAR THE EASTERN PORTION OF THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC…

…HEAVY RAINS OCCURRING OVER PUERTO RICO AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC…

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with highe gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the center. No significant changes in strength are forecast to occur during the next 48 hours while Laura moves near or over Hispaniola and Cuba. Strengthening is forecast once Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday.

*** A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra & the U.S. Virgin Islands

* The northern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

* The southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to Punta Palenque

* The northern coast of Haiti from Le Mole St. Nicholas to the

border with the Dominican Republic

* The southeastern Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos Islands

* Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, and Granma