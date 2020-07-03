See List of Street Closures in Thibodaux due to Flooding

From the Thibodaux Police Department at 2:38 p.m. July 4:

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue asks all motorist to drive with caution in these weather conditions. We are experiencing some street flooding inside the City of Thibodaux and anticipate more throughout the remainder of the holiday weekend. Please remember not to drive on flooded streets. Below is a list of roadways currently blocked due to impassable conditions. Standing water is not only dangerous for the motorist, but local residents and businesses as well. If at all possible, please refrain from taking to the roads if it can be avoided.