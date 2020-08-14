See the sample ballots for Saturday’s election

Saturday, August 15 is “Voting Day” for the municipal general election.

At the polls, local residents will have the opportunity to decide on renewing taxes that fund such public services as fire protection and education.

Below is a list of sample ballots for Lafourche and Terrebonne.

Lafourche: Ward 3, Ward 7

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Lafourche, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a ten (10) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $620,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2022 and ending with the year 2031, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating the District’s fire protection facilities and equipment, including emergency equipment, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?

□ YES

□ NO

(Notice for Ward 3, Precinct 03; Ward 7 Precincts 01, 02, 04: This ballot item doesn’t apply to all residents; depending addresses, you might not be eligible to vote on this item. If you need further information, contact your Registrar of Voters.)

Lafourche: Ward 4, Ward 11

Shall Recreation District No. 11 of the Parish of Lafourche, State of Louisiana (the “District”), levy a nine and seventy-five hundredths (9.75) mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $350,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2020 and ending with the year 2029, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating recreational facilities in and for the District?

□ YES

□ NO

(Notice for Ward 4, Precinct 06: This ballot item is in only part of this precinct; depending on your address, you might not be eligible to vote on this item. If you need further information, contact your Registrar of Voters.)

Terrebonne: Parish-Wide

Shall Consolidated School District No. 1 of the Parish of Terrebonne, State of Louisiana (the “District”), continue to levy and collect a special ad valorem tax of five and forty-one hundredths (5.41) mills on all the property subject to taxation in said District, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030 (an estimated $5,400,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of giving additional support to public schools in the District?

□ YES

□ NO

To find out your ward, precinct and voting location, click here. Polls will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To register to vote, click here.

Additional information can be found here.