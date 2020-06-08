Sen. Kennedy announces $2.5 million for education, health services and research
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,507,961 from the Department of Health and Human Services to support education, health services and research programs in Louisiana.
“Louisiana deserves quality education and health care, and this HHS funding will support key services and research to help our communities flourish,” said Kennedy.
Projects supported by this funding include:
- $1,103,941 to Allen Action Agency, Inc. for the Head Start program.
- $1,057,780 to Louisiana Primary Care Associations, Inc. for state and regional primary care services.
- $218,440 to Tulane University to help improve antiretroviral therapy adherence and viral suppression in people affected by violence and living with HIV.
- $127,800 to Xavier University to explore the protein structural features that regulate myoglobin proton transfer.