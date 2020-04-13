Senate Committee on Education Issues Statement in Support of Governor’s Decision

The following is a statement from the Louisiana State Senate Committee on Education Chairman Senator Cleo Fields regarding the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year:

“The Governor’s decision to close schools for the remainder of this academic school year due to COVID-19 is in the best interest of our state’s students and citizens. Although the situation is far from ideal, I am confident that the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state Department of Education, our school systems, schools, teachers, and our higher education system will do everything possible to ensure students are not placed at an academic disadvantage.

“I understand many have concerns about missed instructional time and whether students will be prepared to advance to the next level. Whether student needs are addressed through on-line instruction, summer remediation, an earlier start date for the next academic year, co-requisite instruction in the fall, or other avenues, I expect that our educators will work diligently to ensure that students are prepared to progress academically.

“Although schools may be closed, I believe it is of utmost importance for everyone to recognize that student academic success is not and must not be limited to educational activities that take place strictly within the confines of a school building. It is imperative that during these times students continue to be provided ample opportunities to learn. I strongly encourage students and their parents to take full advantage of all academic opportunities offered through their schools, whether on-line or paper-based, as well as to find creative ways to enhance learning at home until schools can reopen.

“I and my fellow members of the Senate Committee on Education will closely follow the actions taken to ensure that our students’ academic needs are met during this difficult time in our history. We stand ready to assist in any way possible.”