Senators call for Family-Focused Economic Impact Payments in Coronavirus Relief Legislation

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced legislation today calling for equal Economic Impact Payments to all Americans regardless of age or dependent status.

The Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act would provide payments of $1,000 for adults and children with Social Security numbers (SSNs). A family of four would receive an additional $600 more than under the CARES Act.

“Much of the burden of the pandemic has fallen on parents and children. This legislation prioritizes their needs by providing resources for school supplies, childcare, and other unexpected expenses,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“This is about putting more money in the hands of Montana families who are struggling to get by because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Daines said. “This will increase the amount of money Montana moms and dads can receive in their direct checks for each child and other dependents including those with disabilities. Montana families are dealing with extraordinary challenges as a result of the pandemic. This will give them an extra boost during these tough times.”

“With schools moving children to online learning from home, families in Utah and across the country have experienced unexpected challenges and additional costs for supplies during the last several months,” Romney said. “As we consider additional relief measures, we should prioritize families by providing them with resources to help with the extra expenses they face as a result of COVID-19.”

“As Congress continues to negotiate another economic response to the pandemic, we should prioritize direct assistance to those who need it most,” Rubio said. “American families are among the hardest hit, facing unexpected challenges like homeschooling, child care shortages, and unemployment. Congress must take steps to help ensure that parents and children are able to manage and recover from the impact of this crisis as the American people continue to navigate these uncertain times.”

The Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act would:

Disburse Economic Impact Payments of $1,000 for both adults and children with SSNs equally, $2,000 if filing jointly. A family of four would receive $4,000.

Includes eligibility for adult dependents, including those with disabilities or college students.

Includes eligibility for US citizens married to foreign nationals but does not include eligibility for foreign nationals or ITIN filers.

To read one-pager, click here. To read bill text, click here.

Photo by Louis Velazquez.