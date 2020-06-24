Several Streets close in Houma due to Flooding

Just before 11 a.m., Houma Police Department and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the following road closures in Houma due to flooding:

Prospect Street is currently closed. Alternative routes should be used to get across the Intracoastal Waterway.

Tunnel Blvd. between Naquin Street and Polk Street is closed.

Howard Avenue and East Street are also blocked off.

There are numerous residential streets that are flooded and closed off, said Lt. Travis Theriot with the Houma Police Department.

Theriot said HPD is asking citizens to avoid passing through flooded streets. If necessary to pass through a flooded street, “please go slowly not to damage anyone’s property,” Theriot added.