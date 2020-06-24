Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Terrebonne Parish

From the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Securty and Emergency Preparedness on 6/24 at 4:00 p.m.:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service New Orleans LA

338 PM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana…

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 337 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of

Dulac, or 19 miles southwest of Houma, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Houma, Dulac, Montegut, Chauvin, Cocodrie and Lumcon Center Buoy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.