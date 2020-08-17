Severe weather moving into our area on Sunday night

At 1028 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lockport to near Schriever to Bayou Sorrel. Movement was southwest at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include:

Baton Rouge, Houma, Thibodaux, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Westminster, Schriever, Geismar, Supreme, Raceland, Chackbay and Bayou Sorrel.